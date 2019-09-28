Df Dent & Co Holding in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Has Cut by $1.38 Million; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Teacher Retirement System Of Texas Decreased Its Holding by $7.34 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 132,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, down from 170,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 347,383 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas sold 146,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 569,971 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, down from 716,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 3.09 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after the engine blew out.…; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Southwest Air: No Emergency Declared On Cracked-Window Flight; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST CANCELED 550 FLIGHTS FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST TO OFFER NONST0P SERVICE TO HAWAII FROM 4 CA CITIES; 15/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Puts Summer Travel On Sale; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – AVAILABLE SEAT MILES (ASMS) INCREASED 1.0 PERCENT TO 11.1 BLN IN FEBRUARY 2018, COMPARED WITH FEBRUARY 2017 ASMS OF 11.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH TO BE IN LOW FIVE PERCENT RANGE; 18/04/2018 – FAA WILL ISSUE THE DIRECTIVE WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS – STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane being towed off tarmac at #PHL Awaiting airline statement LIVE @FOX29philly…; 16/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines “seems like the most logical candidate,” the firm’s analyst writes

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15M for 12.70 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $12.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14,801 shares to 80,016 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 133,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $261.37 million activity. FROST RICHARD W had bought 11,754 shares worth $401,634.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. BECN’s profit will be $84.96 million for 6.73 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.78% EPS growth.

