Df Dent & Co Lowered Its Watsco (WSO) Position as Stock Price Rose; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Upped Stake

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 16,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 126,322 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 142,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 216,865 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO); 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter

Wellington Management Group Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 167.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp bought 54,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 86,451 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 32,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 863,825 shares traded or 164.76% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Sk Telecom’s A3 Ratings Outlook To Negative; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sk Telecom’s Usd Notes; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 07/03/2018 – SK Telecom in race to buy ADT Caps, valued at $2.8 bln-Korea Economic Daily

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galapagos Nv by 16,681 shares to 340,394 shares, valued at $40.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 63,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,036 shares, and cut its stake in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR).

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Four Reasons To Invest In The Cheapest Wireless Company On The Planet – Forbes Now” on August 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SK Telecom: Long-Term Prospects Over Short-Term Results – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “SK Telecom, Harman and Sinclair Broadcast Group Sign MOU – PRNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SK Telecom and Sinclair Broadcast Group Sign Joint Venture Agreement – PRNewswire” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MobiledgeX and SK Telecom to Demonstrate the Next Generation of Connected Devices and Edge-Enabled Application Experiences at MWC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $84.79M for 17.65 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Invsts reported 1.32M shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Brinker owns 4,511 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 1,565 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Fiera owns 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 254,970 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 190 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corp reported 0.16% stake. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 59,229 shares. Caledonia Investments Public Limited Company invested in 156,978 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Captrust Fincl Advsr stated it has 822 shares. 8,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 7 shares.