Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $62.06 Million as Market Value Declined; Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Shares Declined While Advent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.23 Million

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 735,653 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIX); 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Guest Spending Per Capita $46.07, Up 4% Vs. Year Ago; 23/03/2018 – Now Go Backward on BATMAN™: The Ride at Six Flags St. Louis; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Active Pass Base Up 10% Vs. Year Ago; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Adds Five More Parks to US Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 90.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 2.22 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 240,311 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82M, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Se (AVK) by 36,000 shares to 136,000 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guidewire Software Inc (Prn) by 12.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (Prn).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $194.84 million for 5.86 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Ltd by 2,637 shares to 5,600 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR) by 8,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc..

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.01M for 10.43 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

