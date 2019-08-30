Df Dent & Co Boosted By $2.57 Million Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Stake; Shorts at ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SH (ICHIF) Raised By 4.29%

ICHIGO GROUP HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:ICHIF) had an increase of 4.29% in short interest. ICHIF’s SI was 2.43M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.29% from 2.33M shares previously. It closed at $3.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) stake by 3.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 49,505 shares as Sei Investments Co (SEIC)’s stock rose 10.93%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 1.40 million shares with $73.28M value, up from 1.35M last quarter. Sei Investments Co now has $8.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.66. About 77,113 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Demand for More Personalized Advice Prompts Financial Advisors to Shift Towards Coplanning Model, SEI Research Shows; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Rev $405.6M; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 20/04/2018 – DJ SEI Investments Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEIC)

Ichigo Inc. owns and operates real estate properties in Japan. The company has market cap of $. The firm manages J-REIT and private equity real estate funds; and develops small-and mid-size assets and ground leases. It currently has negative earnings. It also acquires, manages, leases, and sells real estate properties; and manages wholesale market properties and shopping mall properties.

