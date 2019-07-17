Df Dent & Co Increased Lithia Motors Cl A (LAD) Stake; Shorts at Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Lowered By 3.39%

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Lithia Motors Inc Cl A (LAD) stake by 181.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 17,264 shares as Lithia Motors Inc Cl A (LAD)’s stock rose 36.90%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 26,750 shares with $2.48 million value, up from 9,486 last quarter. Lithia Motors Inc Cl A now has $2.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 263,180 shares traded or 10.65% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) had a decrease of 3.39% in short interest. ABUS’s SI was 929,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.39% from 961,800 shares previously. With 98,700 avg volume, 9 days are for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s short sellers to cover ABUS’s short positions. The SI to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s float is 3%. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 190,003 shares traded. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has declined 64.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.64% the S&P500. Some Historical ABUS News: 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA 4Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $54.3M; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Adj Loss/Shr $1.09; 11/04/2018 – Arbutus and Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences with Industry-Leading Platform to Develop Broad Range of RNA Therapeutics for Genetic Diseases; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT WILL BE LED BY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN PARIS PANAYIOTOPOULOS, FORMER CEO OF ARIAD PHARMACEUTICALS THROUGH ITS 2017 ACQUISITION BY TAKEDA; 16/03/2018 – ARBUTUS HOLDER REPORTS ROIVANT EXCLUSIVITY PACT EXTENDED; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 11/04/2018 – Vivek Ramaswamy is diving into RNA, launching a new biotech with Arbutus and a team of vets $ABUS; 03/05/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 36C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – ARB-1467 PHASE Il COMBINATION STUDY BEGINNING IN 1Q18; 14/03/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – INTERIM ON-TREATMENT RESULTS FROM ARB-1467 STUDY ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018, FOLLOWED BY FINAL RESULTS IN 2019

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Lithia Motors, Inc.’s (NYSE:LAD) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Shift Boosts Customer Financing & Insurance Options; Adds TD Auto Finance, US Bank – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Should Be In Your Dividend Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 29,891 shares. Clarivest Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 25,200 shares. Abrams Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 2.30 million shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 10,703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of America Corporation De holds 133,129 shares. Pennsylvania-based Haverford Fincl Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Wasatch Advisors Inc accumulated 204,521 shares. Cornerstone Advisors reported 12 shares. Tyvor Limited Liability Company reported 102,044 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Old Natl Bankshares In has 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 7,675 are held by James Incorporated. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 15,174 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 13 report. Guggenheim maintained Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 192,537 shares to 2.22 million valued at $142.46 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 29,071 shares and now owns 137,608 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) was reduced too.