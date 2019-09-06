Df Dent & Co Trimmed Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) Holding by $1.26 Million; Share Value Declined; Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) Holder 1607 Capital Partners Lifted Holding by $1.58 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm (NXQ) by 18.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc bought 121,802 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 784,055 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92 million, up from 662,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax Free Incm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 41,978 shares traded or 47.59% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 9,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 105,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, down from 114,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $128.58. About 4.58M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct)

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.07 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited holds 2.73M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Trustco State Bank N Y reported 30,267 shares stake. 947,676 were reported by Epoch Investment. Proshare Advsr Llc reported 1.22 million shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. 100,337 are owned by Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc. Smith Asset Management Group LP holds 0% or 27 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 133,362 shares or 3.7% of all its holdings. Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 932,087 shares. M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.28 million shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj holds 0.24% or 2,265 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 24,603 shares. Central Securities Corporation holds 1.89% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Capital has 2.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 31,230 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership has 4.60 million shares for 3.65% of their portfolio.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (NYSE:MKL) by 39,408 shares to 127,541 shares, valued at $127.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp Cl A by 44,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc..

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Core Bd Tr (BHK) by 155,200 shares to 748,000 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) by 89,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,610 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Amt (NUW).