Df Dent & Co Raised By $19.30 Million Its Teleflex Com (TFX) Stake; Revance Therapeutics Has 4.73 Sentiment

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 71 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 15 trimmed and sold equity positions in Revance Therapeutics. The investment managers in our database now have: 79.68 million shares, up from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Revance Therapeutics in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 48 New Position: 23.

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Teleflex Inc Com (TFX) stake by 32.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 63,894 shares as Teleflex Inc Com (TFX)’s stock rose 21.07%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 260,179 shares with $78.62 million value, up from 196,285 last quarter. Teleflex Inc Com now has $16.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $361.35. About 417,660 shares traded or 69.99% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $9.70-Adj EPS $9.90; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity. HEINMILLER JOHN C had bought 1,250 shares worth $356,250.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) stake by 8,421 shares to 29,433 valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) stake by 47,015 shares and now owns 4,000 shares. Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). 1,127 are owned by Cleararc. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 518,328 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Parnassus Invs Ca holds 504,567 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.08% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 58,190 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,962 shares. 20 were reported by Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc. Select Equity Gru Ltd Partnership invested in 969,196 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 60,602 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking has 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Marsico Management Ltd Com holds 0.26% or 23,854 shares.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company has market cap of $539.96 million. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection , which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development.

Sio Capital Management Llc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. for 254,581 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny owns 145,154 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 0.51% invested in the company for 3.41 million shares. The Hong Kong-based Fosun International Ltd has invested 0.47% in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 193,181 shares.

