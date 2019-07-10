Df Dent & Co Has Boosted Position in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN); Regal Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP)

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 390.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 135,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49 million, up from 34,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 459,320 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,683 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 62,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $90.36. About 1.46 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 14/05/2018 – AEP NAMES SMOAK PRESIDENT & COO OF SWEPCO; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29,071 shares to 137,608 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 8,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,433 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,080 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.77% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Moreover, Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Fmr Llc reported 550,230 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 120,195 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 291,453 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,661 were accumulated by Diligent Investors Lc. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 224 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Frontier Capital Mgmt Communications Ltd Liability reported 3.68M shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.81% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The California-based Lpl Lc has invested 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 2,000 are held by Strs Ohio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. Shares for $158.08M were bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Friday, June 28.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply Named to Fortune 500 – Business Wire” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Beacon Roofing (BECN) Down 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Q4 Earnings: Can it Top Estimates Again? – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Tumbled 21% Today – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 6,300 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,863 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (Call) (NYSE:CVX).