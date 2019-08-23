Df Dent & Co Cut Its Allstate (ALL) Position; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI)’s Sentiment Is 0.8

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 4 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 5 decreased and sold their holdings in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 283,458 shares, down from 291,524 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Allstate Corporation (ALL) stake by 22.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 8,421 shares as Allstate Corporation (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 29,433 shares with $2.77 million value, down from 37,854 last quarter. Allstate Corporation now has $34.01B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $103.31. About 601,676 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The company has market cap of $132.00 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II for 36,583 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 121,019 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in the company for 79,428 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 450 shares.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 14,380 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108.57’s average target is 5.09% above currents $103.31 stock price. Allstate had 16 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ALL in report on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11500 target. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of ALL in report on Thursday, July 11 to “Underperform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ALL in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, August 1.