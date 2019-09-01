Df Dent & Co Increased Holding in Blackbaud (BLKB) as Market Valuation Rose; Parsec Financial Management Has Lowered Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Holding by $730,977 as Valuation Declined

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 18,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 280,221 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, down from 298,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 15.48M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 16/05/2018 – U.S. net neutrality bill gets enough Senate votes to advance; 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT SAID TO HOLD NON-VOTING SHARES, DOESN’T PLAN TO BE ACTIVIST ON FOX -BLOOMBERG CITING; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – ALSO INTENDING TO GIVE CERTAIN LEGALLY BINDING COMMITMENTS BY WAY OF DEED POLL; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US intends to withdraw from Iran nuclear deal – NBC News

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 47,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% . The institutional investor held 576,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.97 million, up from 528,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 128,942 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 16.83% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD 1Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 58C; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 24/05/2018 – Blackbaud Names Susan Connors President and General Manager of Managed Services; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q Rev $204.2M; 30/04/2018 – Higher Education Institutions Advance Efforts with Blackbaud’s Comprehensive Solutions

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks: Papa John’s Soars in Premarket; J&J, Comcast, Zynga All Rise – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Comcast expands Internet Essentials to more low-income households – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Theme Parks Cash In on the Last Days of Summer – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Comcast, AT&T and Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.42B for 14.56 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Inc holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 150,433 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited owns 9.82M shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Wilkins Counsel, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,812 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Bontempo Ohly Cap Management holds 1.91% or 66,064 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 5,069 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Washington-based Freestone Hldg Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 189,558 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.31% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dodge & Cox accumulated 126.66 million shares or 4.16% of the stock. The Illinois-based Zuckerman Limited Co has invested 4.69% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Synovus stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 95,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 0.3% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5.22 million shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) owns 78,855 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) by 16,105 shares to 29,038 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc (Britain) (NYSE:UL) by 115,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transunion by 54,080 shares to 275,171 shares, valued at $18.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).