Df Dent & Co Has Increased By $4.63 Million Its Wayfair (W) Holding; Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 Has 0.79 Sentiment

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Wayfair (W) stake by 173.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 31,307 shares as Wayfair (W)’s stock declined 19.79%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 49,349 shares with $7.33 million value, up from 18,042 last quarter. Wayfair now has $11.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 1.71 million shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PIER 1’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 23/05/2018 – Wayfair 3D University to Accelerate Industry-Wide Innovation in Visual Merchandising; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 22/03/2018 – Wayfair Adding 450 Jobs In New York — MarketWatch

Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 (JPS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.31, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 41 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 52 sold and reduced stakes in Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2. The investment managers in our database now have: 16.12 million shares, down from 18.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Quality Preferred Income Fund 2 in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 29 Increased: 26 New Position: 15.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund for 381,698 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 1.06 million shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.44% invested in the company for 168,411 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.42% in the stock. Burney Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 221,113 shares.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.72. About 364,522 shares traded. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 28 investors sold W shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.05% or 539,785 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 112,015 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). The New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Brown Brothers Harriman Communications invested in 7,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 220,445 were reported by Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 1,824 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,419 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 3,037 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 19,392 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 487 shares. 36 were reported by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Westpac invested in 0% or 5,546 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Alphabet Inc Class C stake by 585 shares to 92,964 valued at $109.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nutrien Ltd stake by 5,900 shares and now owns 31,875 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was reduced too.

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair had 30 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, May 3 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of W in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 25. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, February 22.

