Df Dent & Co Stake in Watsco (WSO) Has Decreased by $2.34 Million; Nbw Capital Position In Oneok (OKE) Was Lifted

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 16,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,322 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09M, down from 142,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $162.74. About 131,869 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 12.11% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 09/03/2018 – Watsco & Baird to Co-Host Technology Summit for Institutional Investors; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc. (OKE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 7,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,962 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 141,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.82. About 1.33M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 6,404 shares to 71,280 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,275 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The SCOOP On Oklahoma And How It’s STACKing Up – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With ONEOK, Inc.’s (NYSE:OKE) ROE Of 19%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has 1.46 million shares. Partners Grp Inc Ag invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Harvey Capital holds 0.17% or 5,000 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 3,534 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.05% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 30,538 shares. Cookson Peirce & Company Inc holds 0.14% or 24,150 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 15,853 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.03% or 454 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 64,418 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.19% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). The New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Jennison Assoc stated it has 0.16% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 9,814 shares to 12,820 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A (NYSE:LAD) by 17,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T has 0.05% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Orrstown Financial has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Hightower Advisors Lc owns 7,895 shares. Prudential Fin owns 18,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schwartz Invest Counsel Incorporated accumulated 175,800 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Principal Gp Inc holds 0.02% or 143,412 shares. State Street accumulated 803,341 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Advisory Services Ltd owns 177 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.01% or 28,988 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 6,500 shares stake. United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Carroll Finance Assoc owns 58 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.54 EPS, up 5.83% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.4 per share. WSO’s profit will be $95.77 million for 16.02 P/E if the $2.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 188.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Watsco Inc (WSO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The New York Times Company (NYT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” published on March 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco to Host 2018 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 10, 2018.