Df Dent & Co Increased Its Envestnet (ENV) Position; MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:MSGN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock has $2400 highest and $1600 lowest target. $19.67’s average target is 15.71% above currents $17 stock price. MSG Networks Inc. Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 22. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $1900 target in Friday, July 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, May 3. The stock of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. See MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

22/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: In-Line New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

19/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $19.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Envestnet Inc (ENV) stake by 0.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 4,579 shares as Envestnet Inc (ENV)’s stock rose 2.22%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 1.19 million shares with $81.17M value, up from 1.18M last quarter. Envestnet Inc now has $3.14B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 574,028 shares traded or 56.15% up from the average. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR ADJ EPS $1.78 TO $1.83, EST. $1.81; 16/05/2018 – Envestnet Announces New Enterprise Data Management Solution at Annual Advisor Summit; 28/03/2018 – Tamarac Introduces Quick Start Offering; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 26/04/2018 – Envestnet | PMC Launches Three New Impact QPs; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET SEES YR REV. $811.0M – $821.0M, EST. $817.3M; 30/04/2018 – Voya SmallCap Opportunities Adds Envestnet

The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 1.43M shares traded or 109.96% up from the average. MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has declined 16.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MSGN News: 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Cont Ops EPS 62c; 20/04/2018 – DJ MSG Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSGN); 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Net $46.9M; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS 3Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $85.7M, EST. $88.3M; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS INC QUARTERLY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.62; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q Rev $186.6M; 03/05/2018 – MSG Networks 3Q EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – MSG NETWORKS 3Q REV. $186.6M, EST. $187.9M; 09/04/2018 New Jersey Devils Playoff Action Kicks-Off on MSG Networks on Thursday, April 12 With Game 1 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It has a 6.91 P/E ratio. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Okta Inc stake by 17,173 shares to 605,956 valued at $74.84 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) stake by 181,546 shares and now owns 10,380 shares. Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Envestnet (NYSE:ENV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Envestnet has $8200 highest and $7100 lowest target. $80.67’s average target is 34.23% above currents $60.1 stock price. Envestnet had 5 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold ENV shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 45.75 million shares or 1.58% more from 45.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 495,396 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 7,608 shares. Hanlon Mngmt Inc accumulated 180,000 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 46,027 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Ashford Capital Management Incorporated, a Delaware-based fund reported 253,420 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd owns 19,403 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Voloridge Ltd Liability holds 10,163 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 0.01% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 145,042 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 1,403 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 906,735 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has invested 0.02% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

