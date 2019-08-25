Df Dent & Co Has Boosted Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $17.05 Million; Market Value Rose; Flowers Foods (FLO) Holder Tnb Financial Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 726,416 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49 million, down from 767,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 904,934 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWERS’ Baa2 RATING; OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 15/05/2018 – Wonder Supports the USO as a Force Behind the Forces(SM) with “Camo for the Cause”

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 83,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 758,329 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.00 million, up from 674,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 03/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide Brazos Electronic Citation Solution to Fort Worth, Texas; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 09/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 14/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 21; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies: Expected Closing Date for Socrata is April 30, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 22/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Student Transportation Solutions Selected for Cooperative Purchasing in Arizona

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 167,294 shares. Regions invested in 0% or 1,154 shares. Provise Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 10,911 shares. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 1,098 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 3.43 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 14,503 shares. Brown Advisory has 141,338 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Research Mngmt invested in 44,027 shares. Northern Tru invested in 1.64 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) for 91,619 shares. Argyle Capital has 96,484 shares. Ellington Grp Limited Liability accumulated 31,000 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) or 460,180 shares. Edmp stated it has 0.23% in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7,807 shares to 266,004 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 27,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life accumulated 0% or 6,802 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 6,929 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. World Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,190 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.21% or 3,000 shares. Dupont Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 15,901 shares in its portfolio. New Amsterdam Ltd Liability Company New York reported 4,032 shares stake. Teton has invested 0.07% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp has 0% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 1,802 shares. New York-based Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.13% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). 1,213 were reported by Commerce Comml Bank. Huntington Bancshares, a Ohio-based fund reported 140 shares. 38,895 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments L P. Millennium Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Principal Fincl Grp stated it has 169,955 shares.

