Df Dent & Co Has Upped By $14.06 Million Its Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) Holding; Juniper Networks (JNPR)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO) stake by 63.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 51,489 shares as Thermo Fisher Scntfc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 132,599 shares with $36.30 million value, up from 81,110 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scntfc now has $110.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $276.19. About 749,934 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96

Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 172 hedge funds increased and opened new holdings, while 144 decreased and sold their holdings in Juniper Networks Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 310.11 million shares, up from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Juniper Networks Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 112 Increased: 121 New Position: 51.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Limited invested in 0.85% or 36,772 shares. M Kraus holds 37,260 shares. First Mercantile reported 0.16% stake. 58,406 are held by Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Broderick Brian C holds 1,156 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cryder Ptnrs Llp holds 16.86% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 400,650 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc reported 33,266 shares. Cohen reported 77,685 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 148,750 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 1,072 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 456,640 were reported by Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Strategic Ltd Liability invested 0.76% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 495 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 11.16% above currents $276.19 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $300 target in Friday, March 22 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $305 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5. Needham maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TMO in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”.

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 1.28M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 27/03/2018 – Securematics Named 2017 an Americas Distributor of the Year by Juniper Networks; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C, +/- 3C, EST. 43C; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Sprouts, But Future Doesn’t Look Green; 29/03/2018 – Integration Partners Awarded 2018 Juniper Networks Partner of the Year; 01/05/2018 – JUNIPER SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.18B, +/- $30M, EST. $1.16B

Juniper Networks, Inc. designs, develops, and sells network services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. The firm offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. It also provides switching products, including EX series Ethernet switches to address the access, aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus and data center environments; QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches; and OCX1100, an open networking switch.

Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.91% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. for 3.30 million shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owns 140,000 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Investment Management Llp has 1.01% invested in the company for 3.28 million shares. The California-based Dodge & Cox has invested 0.97% in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,840 shares.