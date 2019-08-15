Df Dent & Co Upped Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Position by $2.57 Million; Iridian Asset Management Boosted Stake in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) by $21.30 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 49,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.28 million, up from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 40,354 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 01/05/2018 – CAIS Selects SEI to Provide An Innovative Front-Office Technology Solution for Alternative Investment Platform; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI Investments 1Q Net $139.8M; 25/04/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS CO – QTRLY REVENUES $405.6 MLN, UP 13%

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 361,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 5.51M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.86M, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 2.24M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/03/2018 – Nigeria’s Senate Approves MPC Members to Resume Policy Setting; 24/05/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN RESERVE BANK COMMENTS IN MPC STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s Galveston Bay refinery taken out of production; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SATISFIED WITH RETURN TO MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 22/03/2018 – NIGERIA’S SENATE APPROVES FESTUS ADENIKINJU, ALIYU RAFINDADI SANUSI AND ROBERT CHINWENDU ASOGWA AS NEW MPC MEMBERS; 10/04/2018 – S. AFRICA’S TSHAZIBANA: MPC WOULD LIKE SINGLE-POINT CPI TARGET; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CREDIT GROWTH CONTINUES TO PICK UP, AFTER LAGGING BEHIND NOMINAL GDP GROWTH IN THE LAST TWO YEARS; 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 03/05/2018 – MPC WILL BE ABLE TO GET LIGHT SWEET CRUDE IT NEEDS FROM PERMIAN

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.81M shares to 6.26 million shares, valued at $80.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,169 shares, and cut its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29,071 shares to 137,608 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 54,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,171 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

