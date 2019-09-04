Df Dent & Co Has Increased Its Ecolab (ECL) Stake; Incyte (INCY) Sentiment Is 1.9

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 2.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 26,421 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 1.20M shares with $211.37 million value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $59.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $206.58. About 575,261 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Incyte Corp (INCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 241 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 127 sold and reduced stakes in Incyte Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 188.70 million shares, up from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Incyte Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 101 Increased: 149 New Position: 92.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 8,168 shares to 27,456 valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 192,537 shares and now owns 2.22 million shares. Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is -1.94% below currents $206.58 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, August 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, May 1. Nomura maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 18, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Company holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 72,911 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 2,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 7,223 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 24,402 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication Limited owns 27,855 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.15% or 527,613 shares. Mariner Limited owns 0.08% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 30,126 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hl Fin Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 13,247 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 15,001 shares. Franklin Res Inc holds 3.24M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Barometer Capital Inc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Vaughan Nelson Invest Mngmt LP has 361,235 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Old Point & Financial Svcs N A reported 26,310 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Everett Harris Commerce Ca owns 0.38% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 83,795 shares.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 18.87% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation for 34.27 million shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 3.62 million shares or 7.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sector Gamma As has 3.6% invested in the company for 261,293 shares. The Texas-based Hwg Holdings Lp has invested 2.44% in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc, a Delaware-based fund reported 152,888 shares.

The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $77.71. About 1.20 million shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Incyte Corporation (INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.71 billion. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. It has a 54.69 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.