Df Dent & Co Stake In Roper Technologies (ROP) Was Upped; Highstreet Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by $706,552 as Valuation Declined

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Methanex Corp. (MEOH) by 144.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 12,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,334 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 8,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Methanex Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 83,943 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 30.76% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 19%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q EPS C$2.00; 14/05/2018 – M&G: METHANEX REVIEW WOULD RESULT IN SELLING ASSETS OR CO; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation — Notice of Cash Dividend

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 17,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 554,688 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.69M, up from 537,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $382.97. About 98,507 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) by 7,110 shares to 63,434 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 6,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,867 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. Shares for $1.54M were sold by Conley Jason. 9,000 shares valued at $2.66M were sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5.

