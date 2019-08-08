Df Dent & Co Increases Position in Monro (MNRO); Highland Capital Management LP Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.64 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Monro Inc (MNRO) by 226.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 46,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% . The institutional investor held 66,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 20,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Monro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 11,107 shares traded. Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has risen 27.01% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MNRO News: 21/05/2018 – MONRO 4Q EPS 52C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – Monro 4Q EPS 52c; 09/04/2018 – Monro at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 21/05/2018 – MONRO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 12 TENNESSEE-BASED STORES; 21/05/2018 – MONRO BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 11% TO 20C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 21/05/2018 – Monro Inc.: Free Service Tire Acquisition Expected to Add About $47M In Annualized Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Monro Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNRO); 16/04/2018 – Monro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – MONRO INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE BREAKEVEN TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 26/03/2018 Monro, Inc. Appoints Evan Naylor as Chief Operating Officer

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 62,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $136.62. About 2.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (Put) (NYSE:BIO) by 11,020 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,900 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Capital Company L L C owns 1.37M shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Anchor Lc has 260,904 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Herald Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc invested in 0.01% or 18,319 shares. Financial Advisory owns 6,394 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Coldstream holds 803,898 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De owns 51,292 shares for 3.63% of their portfolio. Wharton Business Group Limited Liability Corp owns 38,898 shares. Lincoln holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 72,392 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 3.08% or 341,343 shares. Citadel Advsrs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Oh has invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Torch Wealth Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tompkins Fin Corp owns 107,392 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold MNRO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 36.05 million shares or 2.03% more from 35.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta L L C holds 0.18% or 428,272 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Sheets Smith Wealth has 4,724 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 46 shares. Stifel accumulated 244,465 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com owns 433,269 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 11,724 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 19,025 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc holds 0.02% or 281,571 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc Lc stated it has 16,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) for 14,255 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO). Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 20,704 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 8,421 shares to 29,433 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,174 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $79,600 activity.