Df Dent & Co Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Harbert Fund Advisors Cut Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Holding by $2.17 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 33,476 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 08/05/2018 – BLUEROCK RESIDENTIAL GROWTH REIT INC BRG.A SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.65 TO $0.70; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Reports Sellout on Atlanta Class A Multifamily 1031 Exchange Offering; 16/05/2018 – Bluerock Residential Access Event Set By Northland for May. 22; 15/03/2018 – Bluerock Value Exchange Sells North Carolina DST (1031-Exchange) Investment Property; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 84,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 818,928 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 135,890 shares to 170,654 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 18,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.05M for 56.52 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04B and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

