Df Dent & Co Upped Qualys Com (QLYS) Stake; Force Capital Management Cut Copart (CPRT) Stake as Valuation Rose

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.05. About 1.06M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 17/05/2018 – COPART SAYS IT CAN NOW EXPAND OPERATIONS IN BEXAR COUNTY; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 49C; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Its Tucson Location; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 30/03/2018 – Copart Site Visit Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 4; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Qualys Inc Com (QLYS) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 91,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% . The institutional investor held 618,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.14M, up from 526,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Qualys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.99. About 119,419 shares traded. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) has declined 1.97% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.97% the S&P500. Some Historical QLYS News: 01/05/2018 – QUALYS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – Qualys To Speak At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS ANNOUNCES TWO NEW FREE GROUNDBREAKING SERVICES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS GAIN VISIBILITY OF THEIR DIGITAL CERTIFICATES AND C; 01/05/2018 – Qualys 1Q Rev $64.9M; 15/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Qualys Sees 2Q Rev $66.8M-$67.3M; 16/04/2018 – QUALYS BRINGS WEB APPLICATION SECURITY TO DEVOPS; 26/03/2018 – QUALYS NAMES NICOLAS CHAILLAN FEDERAL CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 03/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 4, 2019 : PANW, CPRT, MDB, SMAR, VRNT, DSGX, CLDR, PVTL, AVAV, REVG, HOME, PRCP – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Copart (CPRT) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Copart’s (CPRT) Expansion Drive Bolster Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Copart (CPRT) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Copart (CPRT) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Drive Past Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association reported 65,325 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 2,908 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Wafra invested in 258,964 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 596,281 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd invested 0.04% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York invested in 32,524 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Frontier Investment reported 8,516 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management stated it has 913,278 shares. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 60,832 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 93,512 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Madison Inc invested in 1.30M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 76,140 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,168 shares to 27,456 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,892 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold QLYS shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.59 million shares or 3.63% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested in 5.00 million shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon reported 505,953 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 110 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Company holds 55,653 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 17,095 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 1,708 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Natixis stated it has 52,245 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 25,985 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). Metropolitan Life Com New York accumulated 7,818 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

More notable recent Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Qualys (QLYS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Qualys (QLYS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Billion-Dollar Unicorns: Qualys Acquires Adya – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 22, 2019.