Df Dent & Co Has Raised Wsfs Financial (WSFS) Holding By $2.88 Million; Everett Harris & Company Has Trimmed Factset Research Systems (FDS) Stake By $2.81 Million

Everett Harris & Company decreased Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) stake by 6.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company sold 11,345 shares as Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS)’s stock rose 1.94%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 156,755 shares with $38.92 million value, down from 168,100 last quarter. Factset Research Systems Inc now has $10.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.88 during the last trading session, reaching $277.03. About 215,565 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 17/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4346 After UK Wages, Jobs Data, From 1.4362 Beforehand – Factset; 10/04/2018 – FactSet Expands Its Data Offering with Launch of Data Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace

Df Dent & Co Inc increased Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) stake by 222.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Df Dent & Co Inc acquired 75,687 shares as Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS)’s stock declined 1.53%. The Df Dent & Co Inc holds 109,730 shares with $4.24M value, up from 34,043 last quarter. Wsfs Financial Corp now has $2.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.39% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 207,722 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 21/04/2018 – DJ WSFS Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSFS); 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 827,583 shares. Aperio Group Llc stated it has 12,308 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0.09% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Td Asset Management reported 20,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,424 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Lp. Pnc Services Gp stated it has 88,083 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 25,611 shares stake. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 3.69M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.01% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Moody Bancorp Division holds 0% or 150 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 113,085 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 164,824 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WSFS Financial has $51 highest and $47.75 lowest target. $49.38’s average target is 17.24% above currents $42.12 stock price. WSFS Financial had 5 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Thursday, June 20. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Stephens.

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 29,071 shares to 137,608 valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Core Lab N.V. (NYSE:CLB) stake by 209,318 shares and now owns 318,412 shares. Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

Everett Harris & Company increased Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) stake by 4,673 shares to 322,124 valued at $39.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) stake by 32,155 shares and now owns 211,201 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Class A (BRKA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Assocs holds 131,502 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Ronna Sue Cohen owns 243,676 shares. Loomis Sayles & Commerce Lp owns 2.97 million shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Moody Bank & Trust Division has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Fmr Llc accumulated 45,301 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Mn owns 602,386 shares for 2.62% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 506,645 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 25,827 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors owns 3,759 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 2,187 shares. Carderock Mgmt stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.11M for 28.15 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.