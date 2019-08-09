Df Dent & Co Increases Stake in Wsfs Financial (WSFS); Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda Holds Position in Electronic Arts (EA)

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 182.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda bought 336,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 521,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.53M, up from 184,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $95.23. About 3.85 million shares traded or 1.47% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Rev $5.6B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 222.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 75,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 109,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 34,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 192,177 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes 4c/Shr Gain for Fraud Recover; 05/04/2018 WSFS Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. On Monday, February 11 Schatz Jacob J. sold $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 3,000 shares. Shares for $1.01M were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR.

Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda, which manages about $674.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.04 million shares to 1.68M shares, valued at $96.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 24,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,132 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Co owns 152,286 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fort LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Citizens Financial Bank has invested 0.22% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Whittier Trust Co reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Axa stated it has 255,044 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 12,019 are held by Brinker. Hbk Lp reported 0.05% stake. State Street holds 0.1% or 13.01M shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 79,415 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,486 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Daiwa Sb Invs stated it has 0.14% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 136,317 were reported by Eaton Vance Management. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 0.14% or 23,435 shares. Ci Invests holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 474,590 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Electronic Arts Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DISH Network (DISH) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Game Over? Not for These 3 Video Game Giants – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Owners of Electronic Arts Stock Be Worried About the CEOâ€™s Share Sales? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Sports Influencers and Consumer Branding – It’s a Win-Win (OTCQB: $GFTX) (NYSE: $NKE) (NASDAQ: $EA) (OTC: $NGTF) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29,071 shares to 137,608 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Fincl Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 6,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,335 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 9,936 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust, a Switzerland-based fund reported 94,840 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 7,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 1,305 shares. Minerva Advsrs Ltd Co reported 9,126 shares. Morgan Stanley has 125,974 shares. Df Dent & holds 0.08% or 109,730 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Grp Inc Inc stated it has 32,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.32% or 16,891 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). State Street Corp has 0% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 1.14 million shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS).

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WSFS Bank and Beneficial Bank Agree to Sell Five New Jersey Retail Banking Offices to The Bank of Princeton – GlobeNewswire” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WSFS Financial announces two C&I credit events impacting Q2 charge-offs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “WSFS Financial Corporation Announces 4th Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on January 09, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WSFS Financial (WSFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS Financial Corporation Receives All Required Approvals to Acquire Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.