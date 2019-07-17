Df Dent & Co Boosted Its Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) by $3.46 Million; Duke Realty (DRE) Shareholder Eii Capital Management Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 17,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,234 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, down from 66,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.24. About 2.31M shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 231.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 29,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 12,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $149.85. About 650,275 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.66 million activity. $288,869 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares were sold by Anthony Nicholas C..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Utah Retirement owns 86,743 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ci Invests Inc invested 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Waratah Capital Advisors Limited invested in 73,621 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 6.33M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 109,993 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc owns 202,167 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Westpac Bk reported 567,699 shares stake. Conning Inc owns 9,893 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 29,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada accumulated 178,417 shares. Profund Limited Liability holds 24,596 shares. Oppenheimer Communication stated it has 42,250 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De owns 1.51M shares.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $125.80 million for 23.74 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $1.47 million activity. $893,400 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were sold by SAYER KEVIN R. On Wednesday, January 23 the insider Pacelli Steven Robert sold $466,303.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based First Advsr LP has invested 0.1% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company holds 58,880 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% stake. 18,679 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Limited Liability Com. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.08% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Patten & Patten Tn stated it has 11,673 shares. Artisan LP has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Caprock Grp Incorporated Inc holds 3,963 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 120,679 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.03% or 21,338 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 302,381 shares. Columbus Circle holds 1.95% or 643,552 shares. Cibc Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Moreover, Prudential Finance Inc has 0% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 170,788 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board.