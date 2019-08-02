Df Dent & Co Cut Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) as Market Valuation Declined; Dnb Asset Management As Holding in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 35.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 29,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 54,370 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, down from 84,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 871,549 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 2,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 23,743 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 billion, down from 26,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $70.63. About 355,030 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $357.54M for 6.84 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Inv Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,271 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alphamark Limited Co invested in 29,569 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Prudential Incorporated reported 229,020 shares. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 32,699 shares. Natl Pension has 0.06% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 189,448 shares. Blair William And Com Il accumulated 2,899 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 488 shares or 0% of the stock. Jefferies Gp Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 35,526 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 13,145 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Bk reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Schroder Investment Gp invested in 33,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% or 191,470 shares in its portfolio. 9,417 were reported by Gyroscope Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation.

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1,113 shares to 14,455 shares, valued at $755.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 10,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,232 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 35.71% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $134.08 million for 34.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New Cl A (NYSE:HEI.A) by 91,422 shares to 121,948 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 141,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc Com Npv.