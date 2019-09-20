Df Dent & Co Has Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Position as Valuation Declined; Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Holding Maintained by Bowen Hanes & Co Inc

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 17,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 55,189 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, down from 72,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 13.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 09/05/2018 – PFE SAYS UNIT EXPERIENCED CONSTRAINTS AFFECTING EPIPEN SUPPLY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Pipeline As Deep, Focused As It Has Ever Been; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 137.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 9,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 16,290 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 6,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.1. About 949,448 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (NYSE:MKL) by 30,487 shares to 158,028 shares, valued at $172.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Black Knight Inc. by 317,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.46 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kames Cap Pcl reported 1.97M shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 28,765 shares. Healthcare Value Cap Ltd Liability has 50,000 shares for 4.06% of their portfolio. 1.16 million were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Mcmillion owns 2.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 99,214 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Co reported 146,477 shares stake. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 33,789 shares. Violich Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.27% or 25,470 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Lc invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 3.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bokf Na owns 728,711 shares. Hilton Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nippon Life Global Americas reported 398,190 shares. Sabal Trust Com reported 734,455 shares stake.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.44 billion for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 23,625 shares to 39,520 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,359 shares, and cut its stake in Jack Henry Assoc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Three Peaks Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 29,775 shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. 5,705 were accumulated by Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Company. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 26,100 shares in its portfolio. Tower Limited Company (Trc) reported 9,924 shares stake. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.56% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 34,100 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 9,449 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gru holds 137,986 shares. 168,704 were accumulated by Kcm Investment Limited Liability Company. Mycio Wealth Prns Llc holds 0.02% or 2,223 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc owns 0.08% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 6,455 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 2,491 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc invested 0.41% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 54.06 million were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Investment Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).