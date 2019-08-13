Df Dent & Co Holds Holding in Wsfs Financial (WSFS); Contravisory Investment Management Has Decreased Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $308,605

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (WSFS) by 222.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 75,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 109,730 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 34,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Wsfs Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 108,069 shares traded. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 24.61% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – Correct: WSFS Financial Reports 1Q, Not 4Q, Result; 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.16, EST. 76C; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 4Q Includes Valuation Gain of 36c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Boosts Di; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 19/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Bank Amplifies Team that Oversees its Retail Office Network

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $360.02. About 182,696 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 16/03/2018 – Ex-Pharma Company Employees Jonathan Roper, Fernando Serrano Plead Guilty in Case, Cooperating With U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,084 shares to 105,673 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,324 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Volunteers Make $5000 Donation to HOBY Youth Leadership – GlobeNewswire” on June 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WSFS Financial Corporation Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WSFS Financial (WSFS) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “WSFS Bank Donates 11-Acre Property in Burlington County, NJ to Habitat for Humanity for Affordable Housing Development and Preservation of Wet Lands – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.78, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold WSFS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 57.51% more from 25.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 9,936 shares. 23,461 were reported by Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Company. Eagle Boston Mngmt holds 22,892 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 37,058 shares. Hennessy Advsrs holds 40,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 8,392 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 93,798 shares. State Street Corp holds 1.14M shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 3,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 301,438 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.01% invested in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 77,663 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) for 376,106 shares. 51,801 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.72M for 28.30 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares to 4,289 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 13,370 were accumulated by Sigma Inv Counselors. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 0.74% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 610 are held by Calamos Advsr Limited Company. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 108 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 6,167 shares. 1832 Asset Lp owns 40,545 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 3,305 are owned by Spc Financial Inc. Amalgamated State Bank reported 13,315 shares. Endurance Wealth invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Catalyst Advisors Ltd owns 7,500 shares. Ameritas Invest Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Eqis Cap Mngmt invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Roper Technologies Announces Dividend NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record 2018 Financial Results NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DAT: Truckload Spot Rates Slip Seasonally, But Uncertainty Looms – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Roper Technologies Announces New Segment Structure NYSE:ROP – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.