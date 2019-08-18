Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $340,935 as Stock Price Rose; Channing Capital Management Increased Its Position in Torchmark (TMK) by $491,022

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 102.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 6,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 11,983 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $982,000, up from 5,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 13,096 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51M, down from 14,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 897,984 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Port has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 2,194 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.39% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 26,200 shares. Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.26% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Btr Cap Management Inc, California-based fund reported 3,404 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Company owns 3,945 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). M&R Cap Management invested in 0.51% or 25,875 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,050 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 671,777 shares. Principal Finance Gp has 152,916 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Lc owns 0% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 1,095 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.08% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK).

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 17,135 shares to 566,961 shares, valued at $43.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) by 67,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,270 shares, and cut its stake in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.58 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 263,935 shares to 2.43M shares, valued at $80.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In Del (NYSE:BFAM) by 38,696 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

