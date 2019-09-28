Df Dent & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by $643,335 as Stock Price Rose; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Has Boosted Its Stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by $47.20 Million

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 612,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 12.31M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960.01M, up from 11.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.48M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 15/03/2018 – Gig Economy Transforming Restaurant Industry by Managing Rising Delivery Demand Craze; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 22/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $115 FROM $105; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 11.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 8,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 62,583 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, down from 70,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.51. About 1.11 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 55,148 shares to 249,505 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 32,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Co Ltd Co accumulated 1.87% or 297,905 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.13% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 13,035 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Liability Com reported 14,770 shares stake. Hrt Fincl Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 20,111 shares. Ancora Ltd Com stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Royal London Asset Management accumulated 131,179 shares. United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 0.53% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 117,520 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,098 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel stated it has 333,600 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Hm Payson & Com reported 156,045 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,345 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 403 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 1.63M shares or 1.22% of the stock. Assetmark has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 8.82 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

