Df Dent & Co Has Boosted Its Holding in Mgp Ingredients (MGPI) as Stock Value Declined; As Yum Brands (YUM) Stock Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Cut by $1.43 Million Its Position

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 12,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 232,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.71M, down from 245,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 807,419 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 13/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® Canada Launches Loyalty Program; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 06/03/2018 Kitchen United Names Former Yum! Brands Executive Meredith Sandland As Chief Operating Officer; 08/03/2018 – KFC/YUM! U.K. SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON CONTRACT CHANGE BY PHONE; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc (MGPI) by 83.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 32,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 71,499 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74 million, up from 38,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $49.57. About 68,967 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Company Facilities; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M; 25/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q EPS 52c; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $286.49 million for 30.14 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $325.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 54,357 shares to 55,057 shares, valued at $16.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,375 activity.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 56,868 shares to 78,856 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,527 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).