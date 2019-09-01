Df Dent & Co Holding In Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Was Raised; As Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Valuation Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Stake

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 263,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.03M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Services Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 412,405 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP, INC. PROVIDES UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q Rev $501.8M; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.22. About 1.81M shares traded or 31.66% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE)

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp. (NYSE:AMT) by 2,463 shares to 623,953 shares, valued at $122.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,370 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De accumulated 0.01% or 66,404 shares. Polen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 69,718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 35,377 shares. Waddell & Reed, a Kansas-based fund reported 996,362 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 283 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Lc holds 899,227 shares. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Com owns 203,411 shares. Van Berkom & Assoc holds 1.69% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. Utd Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 67,047 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 294,484 shares stake. Invesco Ltd owns 89,288 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Df Dent Commerce Inc invested in 2.43M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 92,752 shares. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 28,800 shares. Cohen Steers has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 3,624 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp invested in 29,931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Logan Capital Mgmt invested in 8,120 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moody Bank Trust Division has 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 553 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 0.23% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 21,125 shares. Covington Cap Management invested in 800 shares. 798 are owned by Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora. First Manhattan Communications has invested 0.09% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Advisory Net Lc owns 472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Co holds 0.05% or 26,864 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.02% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Todd Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 414,503 shares.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $715.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN) by 4,186 shares to 72,839 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 13,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,341 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL).

