Df Dent & Co Trimmed Holding in Heico New Cl A (HEI.A) by $1.63 Million; As Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Share Value Declined, Holder Confluence Investment Management Has Lowered by $973,880 Its Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 10,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $145.95 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $111.36. About 1.96M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXPI PURCHASE AGREEMENT UNTIL JULY 25; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 16/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Heico Corp New Cl A (HEI.A) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 15,786 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 106,162 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97 million, down from 121,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $95.92. About 38,487 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 10,848 shares to 360,906 shares, valued at $21.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Corporate Bond Etf 202 by 15,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 502,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58 million for 17.19 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Hldg Co (NYSE:MKL) by 30,487 shares to 158,028 shares, valued at $172.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 25,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

