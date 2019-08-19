Df Dent & Co Increases Holding in Cogent Communications (CCOI); As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Menta Capital Increased Holding

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Cogent Communications (CCOI) by 180.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 100,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.15% . The institutional investor held 156,418 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, up from 55,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Cogent Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 144,010 shares traded. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) has risen 21.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CCOI News: 10/05/2018 – AgreeYa Solutions to Showcase Cogent 5.3 at 2018 NCBA Spring Conference; 03/05/2018 – Cogent Communications Raises Dividend to 52c; 03/05/2018 – COGENT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR, FROM 50C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – CCOI:ISS NOT RECOMMENDING CO.’S INDEPENDENT DIRS IS UNWARRANTED; 09/03/2018 – DJ Symbol for Cogent Holdings Ltd. (KJ9.SG) Now CSCMY; 06/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCOI); 16/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD – SALE PROCESS WILL COVER FIVE BUSINESS UNITS – COGENT, KALZIP, FIRSTEEL, TATA STEEL ISTANBUL METALS, ENGINEERING STEELS SERVICE CENTRE; 24/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 95.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 28,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The hedge fund held 58,199 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 518,675 shares traded or 26.88% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold CCOI shares while 53 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 40.49 million shares or 0.91% less from 40.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 1.43M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Mufg Americas accumulated 272 shares. Ww invested 0.01% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 10,003 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 13 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 46,288 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 1,454 shares. Personal Advsrs has invested 0.06% in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI). Dupont Cap Corp owns 35,645 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) for 2,728 shares. Brown Advisory owns 233,282 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 16,336 shares to 126,322 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,964 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 13,182 shares to 9,621 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 20,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,813 shares, and cut its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ABR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.90, from 2.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold MNR shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 66.37 million shares or 5.03% more from 63.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Advsr Lc has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 0% or 36,051 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Moreover, Qs Limited has 0.03% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 186,595 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 93,999 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 58,831 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 38,147 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communication Ltd holds 56,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer accumulated 12,780 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Da Davidson & stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 16,975 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cipher Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs accumulated 60,379 shares or 0% of the stock.