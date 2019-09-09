Df Dent & Co Upped Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Holder Dalton Investments Has Cut Its Holding by $1.09 Million

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 26,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 27,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 54,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 3,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 66,453 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34M, up from 63,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 07/05/2018 – Amazon could capture nearly 10% of total retail sales by 2020, according to one analyst; 07/05/2018 – BetaNews.com: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 20/03/2018 – AMAZON MEDICAL GROUP IS SAID TO HAVE BEEN IN TALKS W/ AARP:CNBC; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 24/04/2018 – Domo Extends Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Help Customers Capture More Value from IoT Data at Scale; 10/05/2018 – Amazon has built a team within Alexa to dive more deeply into the health-care space

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 25,500 shares to 794,319 shares, valued at $27.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 107,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.37 million for 29.86 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

