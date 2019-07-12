Df Dent & Co Position in The Descartes Systems Group In (DSGX) Upped as Share Value Rose; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Holder Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Decreased Position by $771,672

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 23.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 4,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,825 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, down from 20,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 2.25 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group In (DSGX) by 316.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 50,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 15,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in The Descartes Systems Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 138,196 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 33.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 47,015 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 29,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,370 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.50 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $374.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 15,059 shares to 25,446 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

