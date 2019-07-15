Df Dent & Co Lowered Holding in Red Hat (RHT) by $19.74 Million; As Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) Market Value Declined, Hwg Holdings LP Increased Stake by $2.39 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 108,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 462,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.56M, down from 571,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 39125% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 6,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,276 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 16 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $360.02. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 18/05/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes on takeoff from Havana airport, casualties reported; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed: Boeing Could Finally Find Role In F-35 Program; 12/04/2018 – Boeing to team up with India’s HAL and Mahindra for fighter jet; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Vertical Research Partners Sees The Boeing (BA) Grounding Lasting 9 Months – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “China Airlines Intends to Upgrade Fleet with Boeing 777 Freighters – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Duopolistic Industry Will Prevent Boeing Stock from Stalling – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures Contract from Boeing (BA) as Radar Supplier for B-52 Bomber Radar Modernization Program – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd Com Chf10.00 (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 22,481 shares to 2,332 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hormel Foods Corp Com (NYSE:HRL) by 91,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,906 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore accumulated 0.09% or 1,323 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc accumulated 1,548 shares or 0.23% of the stock. 1St Source Bankshares owns 13,450 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Css Lc Il holds 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 309 shares. Amer Natl Ins Tx holds 1.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,315 shares. Moreover, Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northrock Prns holds 0.64% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,321 shares. Amarillo Bancshares owns 4,802 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.04% or 11,880 shares. Moreover, Capital Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 504 shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs Inc holds 0.36% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 1.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rench Wealth Mngmt has 14,889 shares for 3.71% of their portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 shares valued at $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock or 26,557 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 113,372 shares to 1.18M shares, valued at $77.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd by 2,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Heico Corp New Cl A (NYSE:HEI.A).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Slack will make its public debut on the NYSE: Morning Brief – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts React To Red Hat’s Q3 Earnings Print – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Red Hat Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings – Benzinga” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Llc has 0.09% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 87,147 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 0.06% or 1,374 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 258 shares. Msd Prtnrs Lp reported 4.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.03% or 629,683 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 1,500 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 68,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 2.56% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 251,016 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Rampart Inv Mgmt Comm Ltd Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 609 shares. The Cayman Islands-based Cqs Cayman Lp has invested 0.32% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 1,541 are held by Park Avenue Ltd Com. Colony Lc owns 56,234 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.