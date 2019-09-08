Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed Its Position in A. O. Smith (AOS) as Stock Declined; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Market Value Declined, Taylor Asset Management Trimmed by $4.68 Million Its Stake

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) by 60.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 292,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 191,926 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.23M, down from 484,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in A. O. Smith Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 1.02 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 04/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $64; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 106,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 550,650 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47 million, down from 656,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $43.59. About 415,774 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Rev $293M; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Mgmt accumulated 5,822 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 13,416 are owned by Foundry Prtn Ltd Co. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.03% stake. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp stated it has 880,383 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 5,841 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Da Davidson And owns 6,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De reported 42,493 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 0.14% or 112,744 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs stated it has 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Donaldson Capital Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 51,366 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 743,978 shares. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 240 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S & P Global Inc by 4,334 shares to 550,107 shares, valued at $115.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN) by 38,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hagens Berman Alerts AO Smith (AOS) Investors to New Securities Fraud Class Action, Investors Who Suffered $200,000+ Losses Should Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What A. O. Smith Corporation’s (NYSE:AOS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $86.73M for 22.13 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 117 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cipher LP has 45,278 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd holds 12,385 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Personal Fin Serv reported 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Weiss Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 258,187 were reported by Parametric Associates Limited Liability. 246,781 were accumulated by Ejf Capital Limited Liability Co. Parkside Bancshares holds 0.03% or 1,836 shares. Brigade Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 314,200 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. World Asset Management owns 7,024 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company holds 482,086 shares.