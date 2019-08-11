Df Dent & Co Stake in Heico New Cl A (HEI.A) Has Increased as Share Value Were Volatile; As Antero Resources (AR) Stock Declined, Shareholder Warburg Pincus Decreased Stake

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp New Cl A (HEI.A) by 299.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 91,422 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 121,948 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 30,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.97. About 79,159 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 66.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.76% the S&P500.

Warburg Pincus Llc decreased its stake in Antero Resources Corp (AR) by 52.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warburg Pincus Llc sold 17.51M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 16.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.11 million, down from 33.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warburg Pincus Llc who had been investing in Antero Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 16,336 shares to 126,322 shares, valued at $18.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) by 9,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,174 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dow Chemical Co De has 11,580 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 8,900 shares. Oppenheimer & Commerce has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). State Street holds 0.01% or 8.45 million shares in its portfolio. Mraz Amerine & Assocs holds 0.14% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 49,330 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 3.20 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Com owns 318,161 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambrian Cap LP holds 103,700 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. 12,827 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Brave Warrior Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 5.3% or 11.94 million shares. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Aqr Lc holds 17,731 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 897,963 shares. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership reported 84,760 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0% or 13,434 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr bought $174,912 worth of stock or 25,600 shares. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. also sold $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A.. 16.09M shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10.

