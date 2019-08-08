Df Dent & Co Lifted Stake in Apple (AAPL); As Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) Valuation Rose, Denali Advisors Has Upped Its Holding

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp. Cl A (AL) by 118.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 44,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 82,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.85. About 253,992 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF REVOLVING COMMITMENTS FROM MAY 5, 2021 TO MAY 5, 2022; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 14/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEES AIRCRAFT IN SHORT SUPPLY OVER NEXT 3-4 YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BEFORE INCOME TAXES OF $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 31,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 30,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $964.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $202.21. About 14.10M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 07/05/2018 – Two things are changing in the “Apple story,” according to well-known Apple analyst Gene Munster; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 16/04/2018 – Brightwire: Samsung to resume OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beech Hill reported 4.36% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Churchill holds 65,869 shares. Meyer Handelman Co holds 1.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 151,844 shares. 2,896 are held by Ironwood Limited Liability Co. Zacks Inv, a Illinois-based fund reported 229,536 shares. Matarin Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 10,020 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ssi has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Charter Tru holds 88,535 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Papp L Roy Assoc holds 4.38% or 128,034 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3.37% or 127,165 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau & Associates has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bollard Grp Llc owns 27,608 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Colony Gp Llc holds 1.05% or 131,940 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 5.11% or 204,229 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation holds 800 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Apple – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 408,611 shares to 120,334 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,096 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Lease (AL) Reports Lease of Two Airbus A321-200s to Air Canada – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of New Airbus A320-200neo Aircraft to Atlantic Airways – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of First of Eight New Airbus A321-200neo LR Aircraft to Aer Lingus – Business Wire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $624.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 21,800 shares to 64,100 shares, valued at $12.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc. by 8,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Communications reported 766 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 74 shares. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 0.28% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 22,315 shares. Underhill Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 9.31% or 512,475 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 107,454 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 26,129 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited owns 0.02% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 892,013 shares. Permanens Capital Ltd Partnership reported 750 shares. Osterweis Capital Management reported 757,918 shares. Vontobel Asset Management has invested 0.36% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 796,674 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 17,010 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Incorporated Id has 0.14% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 42,950 shares.