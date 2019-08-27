Df Dent & Co Boosted Costar Group (CSGP) Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Ntv Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.49. About 23.88 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Japan Rev $5.47B; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 04/05/2018 – Buffett says Berkshire has ended a difficult chapter in its investment in IBM while ramping up its stake in Apple; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 909 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 247,837 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.60 million, up from 246,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $10.64 during the last trading session, reaching $617.72. About 323,494 shares traded or 25.73% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 3.74 million shares. De Burlo Gp reported 52,811 shares. Schnieders Llc has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Middleton Company Ma owns 127,413 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability reported 105,025 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 3.89% stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested 2.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 41 shares. Stonebridge Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 4.4% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lipe Dalton accumulated 35,056 shares or 4.9% of the stock. Wisconsin Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mairs And Power Inc has 0.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 33,151 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Company invested 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Van Eck Associates Corporation holds 25,674 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Ny reported 100,695 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining CoStar Group, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:CSGP) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 86,421 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,093 shares. M&T Bancshares Corp reported 2,557 shares stake. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 859 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 6,557 shares. Citadel Advisors holds 0.04% or 179,971 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset has 2,013 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.06% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Parametric Port Limited Com accumulated 81,550 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 254 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 453 shares. 800 are owned by Chatham Cap Grp Incorporated Inc. Barclays Public Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). First Mercantile Tru Communication reported 700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.