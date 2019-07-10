Df Dent & Co Holding in Allstate (ALL) Decreased by $791,574 as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Holder Longer Investments Lowered Its Position

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 22.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 8,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,433 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 37,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.66. About 1.27M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.96, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 2,174 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, down from 12,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning to launch a cheaper 13-inch MacBook Air during the second quarter, according to KGI Securities; 27/04/2018 – More than one-fifth of the S&P 500 companies report earnings, and a highlight is Apple, which has been beaten down ahead of its report; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Anti-platelet Therapy in the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease in Patients With COPD (APPLE-COPD: ICON 2); 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Exits IBM, Cuts Wells Fargo, Buys More Apple: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying €13bn in Ireland back taxes as EU courts hear appeals

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60 million for 14.78 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 64,311 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $145.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A (NYSE:LAD) by 17,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.73 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.