Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Position Has Increased by Ws Management Lllp; Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in United Rentals (URI) as Share Value Declined

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in United Rentals (URI) by 21.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 288,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.52 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $124.71. About 1.95M shares traded or 40.87% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $156.93. About 766,549 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street reported 5.22 million shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt has 81,348 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 339,633 shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Lc holds 0.09% or 1,577 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp invested in 119,645 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has invested 0.11% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk has 65,731 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 144,708 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 753 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 2,892 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.02% or 7,466 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 28,656 shares. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs Inc has 2,250 shares.

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.92M for 5.43 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $122.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Asgn Inc by 19,592 shares to 30,566 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 25,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 361,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 142,673 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. 172,100 were reported by Redmile Ltd Co. 600 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Weiss Multi accumulated 44,900 shares. Allstate Corp holds 1,387 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 438,996 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 19,205 shares. 3,283 are owned by River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Utah Retirement Sys holds 17,012 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ls Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Polar Limited Liability Partnership reported 73,800 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.03% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).