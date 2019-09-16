Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Market Valuation Rose While Ws Management Lllp Has Increased Its Position; General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake Maintained by Narwhal Capital Management

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 664,968 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 32.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 11,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 48,940 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 37,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 10.13M shares traded or 36.14% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – A top exec at GM’s self-driving car company Cruise is out after six months; 03/04/2018 – Fleet Complete and General Motors Bring Scalable IoT Solutions to Commercial Fleets and Small Businesses with OnStar; 07/03/2018 – INDIA IS SAID LIKELY TO CUT MONSANTO GM COTTON SEED ROYALTY: ET; 29/05/2018 – BOXL, GM, BEDU, ECYT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Motors Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GM); 05/03/2018 Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 25/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Browns GM: No Legitimate Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick; 03/04/2018 – Ford Mulls Following GM in Ditching Monthly U.S. Sales Reports; 07/03/2018 – UAW-GM PARTNERS WITH NON-PROFIT BUILDON; 18/04/2018 – General Motors: Johan de Nysschen Leaving to Pursue Other Interests

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63 million and $483.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 575 shares to 275 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,028 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Investments Lc reported 7,338 shares. Moreover, Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 139,286 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt Inc has 4.42% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.10 million shares. Blackrock Inc owns 90.75M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0.26% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Natixis Advisors LP owns 0.2% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 647,697 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 22,046 shares stake. New York-based Hamlin Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.65% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 23,432 were accumulated by Cibc National Bank Usa. 803,674 were accumulated by D E Shaw &. Provise Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5,282 shares. Kempner Cap Mgmt holds 4.13% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 163,756 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 772 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 92,949 shares to 760,118 shares, valued at $47.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 117,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).