Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Holder Ws Management Lllp Has Raised Position; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder Bath Savings Trust Co Has Boosted Stake

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 7.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 1,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 27,121 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, up from 25,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $218.51. About 394,668 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $150.45. About 127,007 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,497 shares. 25,410 are owned by Sterling Mgmt Ltd Company. Piedmont Investment reported 6,673 shares stake. Lpl Financial Lc stated it has 7,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.12% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Principal Fin Grp Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 34,582 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 0.4% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 1.25M shares. Sit Assoc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Aviva Public Limited owns 32,263 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association has 40,262 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 6.32 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 101,717 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,452 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 117,019 shares to 11,900 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 13,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,457 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).