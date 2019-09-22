Dexcom (Put) (DXCM) Holder Ws Management Lllp Has Raised Holding; Cummins (CMI) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Trimmed Stake

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Put) (DXCM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 53,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 667,170 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 WaveForm Technologies Receives Favorable Decision on Critical Glucose Monitoring Patents

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 1,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 39,569 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 41,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $161.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 172.77% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GE Gas-Engine Unit Is Said to Draw Interest From Cummins, CVC; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Summit Finance Wealth Limited Liability Co owns 1,245 shares. Alberta Inv has invested 0.39% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Manufacturers Life Communication The stated it has 122,107 shares. Kessler Invest Llc invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Skba Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.43% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 2,413 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 9,378 shares. Td Asset owns 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 322,565 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 215 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 474,638 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ajo LP invested in 0.27% or 299,674 shares. Bowen Hanes And has 2,875 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 0.2% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 2,600 are held by Barometer Inc. Victory Capital Management reported 134,045 shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.89M for 10.52 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72M and $647.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) by 10,654 shares to 102,362 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins makes fuel cell investment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Atwood Palmer owns 1,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset has invested 0.09% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.11% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Cap Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 44,280 shares. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 75,936 shares. 62,287 are held by Pura Vida Llc. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,500 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 5,260 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 455,160 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 16,883 shares. Regions Financial reported 21,463 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corp holds 1.39 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). British Columbia Mngmt holds 0.03% or 28,319 shares in its portfolio.