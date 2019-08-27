DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Touches $176.32 High on Aug, 27; Bulldog Investors Has Trimmed Tri Contl Com (TY) Position By $2.16 Million

The stock of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) reached all time high today, Aug, 27 and still has $183.37 target or 4.00% above today’s $176.32 share price. This indicates more upside for the $16.08B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $183.37 PT is reached, the company will be worth $643.12M more. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $176.32. About 114,915 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased Tri Contl Corp Com (TY) stake by 54.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 82,979 shares as Tri Contl Corp Com (TY)’s stock 0.00%. The Bulldog Investors Llc holds 69,686 shares with $1.83M value, down from 152,665 last quarter. Tri Contl Corp Com now has $1.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 6,102 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc increased Blackrock Debt Stat stake by 88,906 shares to 183,638 valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Morgan Stanley Asia Pac Fd (APF) stake by 99,446 shares and now owns 435,553 shares. Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC) was raised too.

More recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “This CBD Market is Expected to Grow 400% Over the Next Eight Years – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bulldog Ltd Liability Company has 69,686 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 738 shares. Heritage Wealth, a Virginia-based fund reported 22,735 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Llp reported 11,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assoc invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 100 shares. Ameritas holds 15,566 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk holds 328 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Inc stated it has 8,283 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trust Department Mb Retail Bank N A holds 40 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Brown Advisory reported 86,114 shares. Regions Finance Corp holds 0% or 4,654 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc accumulated 0% or 1 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold DexCom, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 3,861 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 20,000 shares. Columbus Circle Investors reported 1.95% stake. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Centurylink Investment Mgmt Co holds 0.45% or 9,302 shares. Navellier & Assoc Inc invested in 19,242 shares. C Worldwide Group A S invested in 0.04% or 26,949 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 100,031 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ithaka Grp Limited Company invested 1.24% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0.33% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Raymond James Serv Advisors invested in 0.01% or 10,606 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring systems in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.08 billion. The firm offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management.