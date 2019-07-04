Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Raised Holding; Lipe & Dalton Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $142.14. About 3.26 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 230.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 11,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 4,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 887,844 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing Of The New Dexcom G6(R) CGM Eliminating Need For Fingerstick Blood Testing For People With Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4,551 shares to 36,927 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,557 are owned by Affinity Advisors Ltd. Camelot Portfolios Ltd stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Wealth Limited holds 7,473 shares. Harvest holds 1.19% or 26,695 shares. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas holds 189,344 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 0.61% stake. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa reported 23,562 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Bridges Investment Incorporated has 211,448 shares. Moreover, Amer Assets Limited Liability Company has 1.01% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 45,000 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16.60 million shares. The Missouri-based Acr Alpine Capital Research Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Advisory invested 0.53% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitsubishi Ufj Holdg accumulated 640 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc invested in 0.38% or 84,236 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.95% or 191,500 shares.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 11,900 shares to 38,200 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $3.89 million activity. SAYER KEVIN R sold $893,400 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. $57,104 worth of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares were sold by Murphy Patrick Michael. 3,114 shares valued at $466,303 were sold by Pacelli Steven Robert on Wednesday, January 23.