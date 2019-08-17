Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Upped Stake by $1.04 Million as Valuation Rose; Axa Holding in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Has Cut by $547,400

Axa decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 82,361 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 86,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 1.15M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 18/04/2018 – $SRPT competitor -; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 42.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 8,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 29,197 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, up from 20,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $163.68. About 1.20M shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd holds 0.02% or 3,188 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Llc reported 3,310 shares stake. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv owns 44,775 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dubuque Bank And Tru Com holds 100 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested 0.31% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Optimum reported 90 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Synovus Finance Corporation holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership invested in 0.7% or 62,050 shares. Cap Int Investors has invested 0.05% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). C Wide Gru Holdings A S accumulated 26,949 shares. Dupont Capital owns 3,806 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.26% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 138,700 shares. 300 are owned by Private Ocean Limited Company. Morgan Stanley holds 0.16% or 4.76M shares in its portfolio.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 2.71M shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 106,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,485 shares, and cut its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,967 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Opus Point Partners Management Llc invested in 3,252 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc reported 20,240 shares stake. Nikko Asset Americas Inc holds 43,431 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Granite Point Cap LP reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1,257 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 80 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Bancshares has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). L & S holds 13,393 shares. 992,371 are owned by Gilder Gagnon Howe Lc. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0.07% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). First Manhattan owns 900 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Utd Cap Advisers owns 14,980 shares.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 15,760 shares to 96,320 shares, valued at $10.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12.