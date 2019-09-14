Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $625,800 as Market Valuation Rose; As Ebay (EBAY) Share Value Rose, Lindsell Train LTD Has Raised by $50.74 Million Its Stake

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 10.17 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $401.81M, up from 8.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 3.55M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 03/05/2018 – Gizmodo: Using parts sourced from eBay, a pair of aspiring Tony Starks built this enormous DIY Hulkbuster armor…; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 24/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS FDA ALSO RECENTLY CONTACTED EBAY TO RAISE CONCERNS OVER SEVERAL LISTINGS FOR JUUL PRODUCTS ON ITS WEBSITE

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 6.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 4,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 63,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49 million, down from 67,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 600,450 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M

Lindsell Train Ltd, which manages about $6.07 billion and $5.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 24,948 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $732.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory accumulated 405,731 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal General Gp Public Limited Com owns 6.46 million shares. Banque Pictet & Cie accumulated 617,990 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 1.55M shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc stated it has 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 73,956 are owned by Bokf Na. Fulton Bankshares Na has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Trustmark State Bank Trust Department invested in 0.01% or 1,360 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 0.29% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett & Company owns 8,560 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Thompson Inc invested in 193,865 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Highland Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 105,757 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 7,071 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is eBay (EBAY) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba to Expand E-Commerce Presence With Kaola Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “George Soros’ Firm Buys Tech Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, Costco, Chipotle, eBay, Groupon, Honeywell, Mastercard, Newmont Goldcorp, Roku, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DexCom (DXCM) Scales 52-Week High: What’s Driving the Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DexCom Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DexCom (DXCM) Beats on Q1 Earnings, Hikes ’19 Guidance – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The 52-Week Highs You Never Heard About – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DexCom down 6% on bearish comments at investor conference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.33 million for 192.45 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hwg Limited Partnership stated it has 1,051 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt holds 1,757 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Ameriprise holds 112,510 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0.23% stake. 9,500 are held by Sg Americas Securities Lc. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 142,673 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc reported 20,956 shares. Northern Trust Corporation owns 556,521 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings owns 353,991 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). British Columbia Mgmt owns 28,319 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 46,285 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cibc Bank Usa has 0.03% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 1,575 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 429,979 shares to 676,879 shares, valued at $29.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 153,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.