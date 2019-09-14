Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Increased Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Homrich & Berg Boosted Position

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 27,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 24,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank `Open-Minded’ on Crypto: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 13/04/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan reports its most profitable quarter ever; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SET FOR PROBATE COURT HEARING IN DALLAS FRIDAY

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 18,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 600,450 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,552 shares to 264,719 shares, valued at $49.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 17,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,436 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

